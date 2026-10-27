In the summer, Monza paid €2 million for him, and he has also scored a brace in the Coppa Italia. Benfica do not have a buy-back right but have a right of first refusal. They can choose to match any offer and are entitled to 20% of any future sale. With the goals flowing, Varela is already worth around €15 million, but his price could rise.





Serie A's big clubs are tracking him, and interest extends beyond Italy. Inter have sent scouts to watch him several times, while Napoli are looking for a back-up to Hojlund after Lucca's failure. Varela is under contract until 2030 and has plenty of admirers abroad. They include Benfica, who still control his registration, and Arsenal, who have made enquiries about the 21-year-old.





Across Europe, the Portuguese player has already shown he can do well. Following his father, who was also a footballer, he spent 2016 to 2022 in the youth ranks of Paok in Greece before moving to Benfica and spending last year on loan at Gil Vicente, where he scored six goals. Now he has burst onto the scene in Serie A, and clubs are stepping up their interest.