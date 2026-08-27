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Sam Vreeswijk

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Where can PSV and Feyenoord’s Champions League draw be watched live? What time is the draw and what is the pot allocation?

Champions League
PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord

The draw for the Champions League league phase takes place on Thursday evening at 18:00. PSV and Feyenoord will then discover which eight clubs they will face in the coming months in the billion-euro competition. In this article, Voetbalzone lists the potential opponents for both clubs and where the draw will be shown.

This is an overview of all the teams in the Champions League league phase, the full pot allocation, the possible opponents for PSV and Feyenoord, and the match dates. The draw can be watched live on television and online from 18:00.

  • imago-sport-1081778957.jpgDeFodi Images

    How does the draw work?

    Since 2024, the draw has no longer used the traditional balls and is now done by computer, which determines each club's opponents. PSV and Feyenoord will both face eight opponents, two teams from each pot. Those pots are based on the UEFA club coefficients. Every club plays four away matches and four at home.

    The teams that finish first to eighth qualify directly for the last 16. Those placed ninth to 24th go into play-offs for a spot in the last 16. The rest are eliminated and do not drop into the Europa League or Conference League either.

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  • imago-sport-1081150989.jpgDeFodi Images

    What does the pot allocation look like?

    Pot 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter, Manchester City, Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid.

    Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, Sporting Portugal, Aston Villa, FC Porto, Manchester United, Club Brugge, Real Betis, PSV.

    Pot 3: Feyenoord, Lille OSC, FK Bodø/Glimt, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Shakhtar Donetsk, Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe.

    Pot 4: Viking FK, Slovan Bratislava, Slavia Prague, VfB Stuttgart, LASK Linz, AEK Athens, Como, RC Lens, Sabah FC.

  • imago-sport-1065722443.jpgBestimage

    What are the possible opponents for PSV and Feyenoord?

    PSV and Feyenoord will face two teams from each pot, including their own. Clubs from the same country still cannot meet in the league phase, so PSV and Feyenoord avoid each other for now. They will each play four games at home and four away.

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  • What time is the Champions League draw?

    The draw takes place in Monaco on Thursday 27 August and starts at 18:00.

  • imago-sport-1078013529.jpgANP

    Which channel is showing the Champions League draw live?

    In the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport hold the rights to all European club competitions and will therefore show the Champions League draw live. Coverage starts at 5.30pm on the channel's main station, Ziggo Sport 1.

    Those without a subscription can follow the draw free of charge via the livestream on UEFA's official website.

  • imago-sport-1082013896.jpgFocus Images

    When do PSV and Feyenoord play in the Champions League?

    Here are all the match dates for the Champions League league phase in the 2026/27 season:

    Matchday 1: 8-10 September 2026

    Matchday 2: 13-14 October 2026

    Matchday 3: 20-21 October 2026

    Matchday 4: 3-4 November 2026

    Matchday 5: 24-25 November 2026

    Matchday 6: 8-9 December 2026

    Matchday 7: 19-20 January 2027

    Matchday 8: 27 January 2027

Eredivisie
FC Utrecht crest
FC Utrecht
UTR
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Eredivisie
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
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ADO Den Haag
HAA