Where are Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates ranked in Africa's most valuable clubs? Mamelodi Sundowns get bragging rights

BackpageClifton MabasaWhere are Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates ranked in Africa's most valuable clubs? Mamelodi Sundowns get bragging rightsPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCRoyal AMSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceKaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport UnitedRoyal AM vs Orlando PiratesPitso John MosimaneCAF Champions LeagueAl Ahly SCEsperanceThe Brazilians see themselves ranked better than most African teams, while the Buccaneers get bragging rights over their Soweto neighborsArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates outclass Chiefs in clubs' valuesSundowns valued better than the Soweto giantsThree PSL teams in African top 10 most valued clubsArticle continues below