‘When Kaizer Chiefs were in Turkey, Bongani Zungu went there to brush his teeth! Taken to the cleaners by Relebohile Mofokeng but still good. Amakhosi always depending on Mamelodi Sundowns players’ - Fans

The 31-year-old is a free agent after being released by the Brazilians in June and could move overseas or stay locally.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tshepo Masilela recently advised Kaizer Chiefs to consider signing central midfielder Bogani Zungu.

Signing Zungu appears as potential good business as no transfer fee is involved in having the experienced linkman come to Naturena.

Fans have gathered on social media to debate whether securing the signature of the Duduza-born midfielder would be a wise move.

GOAL takes a look at some of the comments by the fans.