When does the PSL January 2024 transfer window open & close? Deadline Day & everything you need to know

Local top clubs are set to beef up their squads after identifying areas of needs during the first half of the season.

The Premier Soccer League January 2024 player transfer window is about to open and a lot of activity is expected on the market.

With Mamelodi Sundowns leading the PSL title race, teams closely trailing them on the table are likely to reinforce their squads in a bid to mount a serious challenge for the championship when the league resumes in February.

The relegation battle could also see teams down on the standings beef up their squads as they look to escape demotion.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming transfer period.