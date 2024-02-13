What’s next for Jose Riveiro’s Thembinkosi Lorch-less Orlando Pirates as Premier Soccer League action returns?

Before the second half of PSL action kicks off, GOAL delves into what lies in store for Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers are entering the latter part of the Premier Soccer League season without talismanic attacker Thembinkosi Lorch, who surprised many by transferring to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the January transfer window.

Furthermore, the Sea Robbers have recalled striker Tshegofatso Mabasa from Moroka Swallows, secured the loan signing of SuperSport United youngster Thalente Mbatha, and acquired former Chippa United right-sided player Thabiso Lebitso.

As the team coached by José Riveiro gears up for a hectic schedule, GOAL examines their run before the Africa Cup of Nations break, potential replacements for Lorch, players who need to step up to address their scoring issues, and more!