What next for James Trafford? Newcastle turned off pursuit as Man City set asking price for England goalkeeper

The future of Trafford remains shrouded in uncertainty after Newcastle United opted not to follow up on their previous interest in the England international. Chronicle Live indicates that the 23-year-old's name has not been brought up in recruitment discussions this week, suggesting a significant cooling of their stance. This shift in momentum comes as reports suggest no fresh contact has been made in the days since the England squad returned from their World Cup campaign in the United States.

The primary hurdle appears to be Manchester City's valuation of the shot-stopper, with the Premier League giants reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £50 million. City only brought Trafford back to the Etihad last summer by triggering a £27m buy-back clause from Burnley, handing him a five-year contract in the process. However, the landscape changed quickly after former manager Pep Guardiola’s side secured the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain for £26m, immediately installing the Italian as their undisputed number one.



