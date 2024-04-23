What next for Percy Tau? Should he join PSL strugglers Kaizer Chiefs, reunite with Pitso Mosimane or re-join Mamelodi Sundowns?

Percy Tau's future at Al Ahly hangs in the balance but he is sure to not be homeless should the Red Devils kick him out. GOAL explores his options.

Percy Tau has enjoyed a trophy-laden three and a half years at Egyptian giants Al Ahly as he was the first South African to play at the club.

He has lifted the Caf Champions League title, among other crowns with the most successful team as far as African club football is concerned.

However, his time at the club of the century seems to be nearing its end as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Tau has options, however, and one of those is to fight for his place and convince coach Marcel Koller that he still has what it takes to be a key figure in the squad.

Among Tau's options is the possibility of returning to the Premier Soccer League where he was a household name for Mamelodi Sundowns before jetting off to Europe where he enjoyed Uefa Champions League football.

GOAL explores Tau's options in case he gets shown the door by Al Ahly.