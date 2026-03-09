What Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates will miss for failing to deliver CAF inter-club trophy! Millions of Rands Mamelodi Sundowns will pocket if they win CAF Champions League
How Mzansi teams were eliminated from CAF inter-club competitions
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates qualified for the CAF Champions League competition by finishing first and second, respectively.
In the CAF Confederation Cup, it was Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch who managed to get a ticket.
However, Orlando Pirates fell in the second preliminary round, while Stellies and Amakhosi couldn't get out of their respective groups. It was a different story for the Brazilians, who are in the quarters.
How much CAF inter-club champions winners will get
"The CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, has announced a USD 2 million increase in the prize money for the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and a further USD 2 million increase for the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup," the football governing body in Africa confirmed in a statement.
"The winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2025/26 will receive USD 6 million (almost R99 million), a 50% increase, while the victor in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will receive USD 4 million (R66 million), a 100% increase," CAF added.
Prizes break-down over the years
Historic increase in prize money for TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners:
TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2021: USD 2.5 Million
TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2024: USD 4 Million
TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026: USD 6 Million
Historic increase in prize money for TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup winners:
TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2021: USD 1.250 Million
TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2024: USD 2 Million
TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026: USD 4 Million
When are Sundowns playing?
Masandawana will play Stade Malien on Friday in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final outing before facing them away on March 22nd.