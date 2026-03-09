What Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates will miss for failing to deliver CAF inter-club trophy! Millions of Rands Mamelodi Sundowns will pocket if they win CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates qualified for the CAF Champions League competition by finishing first and second, respectively.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, it was Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch who managed to get a ticket.

However, Orlando Pirates fell in the second preliminary round, while Stellies and Amakhosi couldn't get out of their respective groups. It was a different story for the Brazilians, who are in the quarters.