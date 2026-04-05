Do you remember Marko Pjaca? The former Juventus striker – among others – is finding some consistency again in the Netherlands, playing for Twente. The first signs of a (partial) resurgence were already evident last season, when he returned to Dinamo Zagreb after an eight-year absence and finished the season with nine goals. In June, the Croatian club decided not to renew his expiring contract, so Pjaca became a free agent at the end of June and, a few months later, signed on a free transfer with Twente: a deal running until 2027, with the Dutch side hoping he can recapture the form that first caught the eye of Juventus’s scouts when he was a rising star of Croatian football.
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What has become of Marko Pjaca? How is the former Juventus player getting on in the Netherlands with Twente?
PIAJA'S STATISTICS WITH TWENTE
His time at Twente got off to a flying start: Pjaca came on for the final half-hour of the match against NAC Breda and, five minutes later, scored the decisive goal to make it 2–2. A goal on his debut in his new shirt – he couldn’t have asked for a better introduction. To date, he has made 23 league appearances for the Red and Whites, plus two in the Dutch Cup, scoring two goals – both in the Eredivisie – and providing a couple of assists, a sign that his touch is as sharp as ever. At 30, Pjaca is keen to return to the highest level; at Twente, he is playing as a winger on both the right and left flanks and has also adapted to playing as a centre-forward.
TEN YEARS OF NIGHTMARES
When Juventus signed him in the summer of 2016, beating out competition from Milan, they were convinced they had a great talent on their hands, and that was probably true. A quality player, but physically fragile: his first serious injury came a year later when, during a friendly between Estonia and Croatia, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and was forced to sit out for around seven months. It was the beginning of the end. From there, a series of loan spells followed at Schalke, Fiorentina, Anderlecht, Genoa, Torino and Empoli, in an attempt to find him a suitable home to get his career back on track. Pjaca, however, managed only a handful of appearances here and there, never quite regaining the form that had dazzled everyone during his time at Dinamo Zagreb. In 2023, he returned to Croatia to join Rijeka, then back to Dinamo Zagreb, and now Twente. For yet another fresh start.