What Fernando Da Cruz would like to achieve at Kaizer Chiefs - 'We want to win every game and every trophy'

Fernando Da Cruz has arrived at Naturena with a clear mandate to restore the pride of Kaizer Chiefs following a period of unprecedented struggle.

The club, once affectionately known as the ‘Cup Kings’ of South African football, has endured a painful decade with only a lone Nedbank Cup triumph to show for their efforts.

The journey toward redemption officially begins in the Premier Soccer League with an away fixture against newly promoted Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on August 1.

For Da Cruz, the primary objective is to instill a winning mentality that has been absent for far too long.







