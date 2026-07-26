What Fernando Da Cruz would like to achieve at Kaizer Chiefs - 'We want to win every game and every trophy'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Restoring the glory at Naturena
Fernando Da Cruz has arrived at Naturena with a clear mandate to restore the pride of Kaizer Chiefs following a period of unprecedented struggle.
The club, once affectionately known as the ‘Cup Kings’ of South African football, has endured a painful decade with only a lone Nedbank Cup triumph to show for their efforts.
The journey toward redemption officially begins in the Premier Soccer League with an away fixture against newly promoted Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on August 1.
For Da Cruz, the primary objective is to instill a winning mentality that has been absent for far too long.
A marathon approach to the title
When questioned about his specific targets for his debut season in the hot seat, Da Cruz refused to limit his ambitions to a single trophy.
Instead, he emphasised a holistic approach to the domestic calendar, viewing the league race as a test of endurance rather than a sprint.
“We will play every game to win,” Da Cruz stated firmly as per iDiski Times when outlining his vision for the Soweto giants.
“The championship is a marathon; you are not able to win it by December or January.
"But you have to be close to the other teams in March or April. There are also the different cups, and we want to win every game and every trophy."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Every trophy is on the radar
The hunger for silverware is palpable at Naturena, and Da Cruz is not shying away from the pressure of delivering immediate success.
With the domestic cup competitions providing several opportunities for glory, the coach has made it clear that Chiefs will not be selective in their pursuits.
The aim is to compete aggressively in every tournament they enter, ensuring that the club’s trophy cabinet, which has gathered dust for years, finally sees new additions to satisfy a restless and passionate fanbase.
To achieve this, Da Cruz has been working extensively on identifying key areas of improvement within the squad.
While he has already dropped hints about personnel changes and major bombshells regarding the future of certain players, his primary focus remains on the collective performance.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Building momentum for the new term
The pre-season preparations have been geared towards building the physical and mental intensity required to sustain a title charge.
Da Cruz knows that the early fixtures will set the tone for the rest of the year, and a strong start in both the Toyota Cup and the opening league matches is vital for building momentum.
As the countdown to the new season continues, the expectations surrounding Naturena are reaching a fever pitch.
With a clear roadmap provided by their coach, Amakhosi are looking to transition from a team in transition to a side that dominates domestic football once again.
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