'What does a goat have to do with scoring goals? Isipandla does not kick the ball but Yanela Mbuthuma needs to practise harder; if Orlando Pirates don't slaughter it's eggs Tshegofatso Mabasa would've been doing a better job' - Fans

The 24-year-old forward arrived at the Soweto giants from Richards Bay before the start of the current season. Expectations on him to deliver are now weighing heavily on his shoulders from the ever-demanding Buccaneers fans. He has managed seven goals and three assists from 21 appearances in different competitions this season