Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

'What does a goat have to do with scoring goals? Isipandla does not kick the ball but Yanela Mbuthuma needs to practise harder; if Orlando Pirates don't slaughter it's eggs Tshegofatso Mabasa would've been doing a better job' - Fans

The 24-year-old forward arrived at the Soweto giants from Richards Bay before the start of the current season. Expectations on him to deliver are now weighing heavily on his shoulders from the ever-demanding Buccaneers fans. He has managed seven goals and three assists from 21 appearances in different competitions this season

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to club legend Andries Sebola's comments that Yanela Mbuthuma needs cultural intervention to discover his scoring boots.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    Let's not put too much pressure on this boy

     Let's not put too much pressure on this boy, for him to be good at Richards Bay doesn't mean he is going to be good at Pirates. Some players are for the small teams - Dumisani Ngobo

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Isiphandla does not kick the ball

    It's not Isiphandla that kicks the ball. What if Mbuthuma is a Christian believer? Bro Mbuthuma needs to be calm and not to panic - H Maboko Maboko 

  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Richards Bay, May 2025Backpagepix

    How did Mbuthuma become a footballer?

    I'm still confused about Mbuthuma. Sometimes I wonder how he became a footballer - Onkgopotse Boikanyo

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Makgopa misses goals

     Even Makgopa misses goals, don't try to confuse the boy - Ta Malaza Lesaka

    Makgopa misses more chances. But no one is saying anything about him - Thapelo David

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Mabasa would've been better

    Mabasa would've been doing a better job. Probably would have been the top goalscorer if they hadn't loaned him. Big mistake now, Mbuthuma is playing under pressure - Xolisa Freddie Maqoma 

  • Cologne's goatGetty

    What does a goat have to do with scoring goals?

    What does a goat have to do with scoring goals? He needs to practise harder, that's it. Did he slaughter a goat to make that comment  - RK Ndabezitha 

  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    If Pirates don't slaughter, its eggs

     If they don't slaughter their eggs or madubula. League is not for kids, next season they will slaughter a shark - Kagiso B Skosana

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Nothing wrong with Mbuthuma slaughtering a goat

    There's nothing wrong with doing that as long as he is scoring goals - Hlalele Elvis Ramaele 

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Xolani Ngcobo, Orlando Pirates vs Golden ArrowsBackpage

    A goat must die for a cow to prosper

    A Goat must die for a cow to prosper - Letlhogonolo Thibedi 

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Bucs just need Mabasa back

    We just need Mabasa back finish and klaar. I want this coach gone too - Teega Matsa 

  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    People have different beliefs

    People have different beliefs; not all people must wear isiphandla. Some pray to break through - Sanele Lucky Machi 

