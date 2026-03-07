GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to club legend Andries Sebola's comments that Yanela Mbuthuma needs cultural intervention to discover his scoring boots.
'What does a goat have to do with scoring goals? Isipandla does not kick the ball but Yanela Mbuthuma needs to practise harder; if Orlando Pirates don't slaughter it's eggs Tshegofatso Mabasa would've been doing a better job' - Fans
Let's not put too much pressure on this boy
Let's not put too much pressure on this boy, for him to be good at Richards Bay doesn't mean he is going to be good at Pirates. Some players are for the small teams - Dumisani Ngobo
Isiphandla does not kick the ball
It's not Isiphandla that kicks the ball. What if Mbuthuma is a Christian believer? Bro Mbuthuma needs to be calm and not to panic - H Maboko Maboko
How did Mbuthuma become a footballer?
I'm still confused about Mbuthuma. Sometimes I wonder how he became a footballer - Onkgopotse Boikanyo
Makgopa misses goals
Even Makgopa misses goals, don't try to confuse the boy - Ta Malaza Lesaka
Makgopa misses more chances. But no one is saying anything about him - Thapelo David
Mabasa would've been better
Mabasa would've been doing a better job. Probably would have been the top goalscorer if they hadn't loaned him. Big mistake now, Mbuthuma is playing under pressure - Xolisa Freddie Maqoma
What does a goat have to do with scoring goals?
What does a goat have to do with scoring goals? He needs to practise harder, that's it. Did he slaughter a goat to make that comment - RK Ndabezitha
If Pirates don't slaughter, its eggs
If they don't slaughter their eggs or madubula. League is not for kids, next season they will slaughter a shark - Kagiso B Skosana
Nothing wrong with Mbuthuma slaughtering a goat
There's nothing wrong with doing that as long as he is scoring goals - Hlalele Elvis Ramaele
A goat must die for a cow to prosper
A Goat must die for a cow to prosper - Letlhogonolo Thibedi
Bucs just need Mabasa back
We just need Mabasa back finish and klaar. I want this coach gone too - Teega Matsa
People have different beliefs
People have different beliefs; not all people must wear isiphandla. Some pray to break through - Sanele Lucky Machi