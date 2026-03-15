What changed Orlando Pirates in the second half? Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals tactical masterstroke behind Bucs comeback against Siwelele - 'I just told the guys to continue the intensity'
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Maintaining intensity in the face of adversity
Orlando Pirates found themselves in a tricky situation heading into the tunnel, trailing 1-0 after Vincent Pule haunted his former employers to give Siwelele the lead before halftime.
Regardless of the setback, Abdeslam Ouaddou remained calm, confident his side was in control, and used the halftime talk to urge his players to stay composed and intensify their efforts for the second half.
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Trusting the process and creating chances
“It was very simple [at half-time] because the guys did a very good first half; the bad point is we just conceded that goal on the transition. Other than that, in terms of controlling the game, in terms of the chances we created early in the game,” Ouaddou said, according to iDiski Times.
He remained convinced that the foundation for a comeback had already been laid in the opening 45 minutes.
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Tactical tweaks in the final third
While the mentality was about sticking to the plan, Ouaddou did introduce specific tactical modifications to solve the problems posed by the opposition's low block. He identified a need for more numbers in advanced positions to stretch the Bloemfontein side's defence.
“I just told the guys to continue the intensity, to keep the control, because the chances will come, we are going to score, and it happened. And after we made a tactical adjustment to overload in the last third, I think that we could have our full-backs higher, maybe the left full-back to create 2v1s on the flanks," he said.
“It’s what we changed: maybe more initiative and more mobility to avoid playing long balls. We wanted to find the free man to progress through the middle and get space behind the back four, and I think we managed it. The goal came like that with a fantastic assist for [Tshepang] Moremi."
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Video analysis and player confidence
Confidence is a fragile commodity in the heat of a title race, and Ouaddou used visual evidence to ensure his players didn't lose heart. By showing the squad clips of their positive first-half play, he reinforced the idea that they were only one moment of quality away from turning the tide.
“We gave the guys confidence and trust and showed them in the video that the first half was interesting in terms of what they produced, only that goal we conceded on the transition,” Ouaddou concluded.