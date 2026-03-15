What changed Orlando Pirates in the second half? Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals tactical masterstroke behind Bucs comeback against Siwelele - 'I just told the guys to continue the intensity'

While the mentality was about sticking to the plan, Ouaddou did introduce specific tactical modifications to solve the problems posed by the opposition's low block. He identified a need for more numbers in advanced positions to stretch the Bloemfontein side's defence.

“I just told the guys to continue the intensity, to keep the control, because the chances will come, we are going to score, and it happened. And after we made a tactical adjustment to overload in the last third, I think that we could have our full-backs higher, maybe the left full-back to create 2v1s on the flanks," he said.

“It’s what we changed: maybe more initiative and more mobility to avoid playing long balls. We wanted to find the free man to progress through the middle and get space behind the back four, and I think we managed it. The goal came like that with a fantastic assist for [Tshepang] Moremi."