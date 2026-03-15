Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Orlando Pirates, Siwelele FC, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

What changed Orlando Pirates in the second half? Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals tactical masterstroke behind Bucs comeback against Siwelele - 'I just told the guys to continue the intensity'

Despite settling for a single point in Saturday’s encounter, finishing chances were scarce, and the situation could have turned far more disastrous for the title-chasing Sea Robbers. However, a timely half-time talk from the Bucs’ tactical team proved crucial, as Ouaddou explained that his side intensified their efforts and were rightfully rewarded with a goal.

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Maintaining intensity in the face of adversity

    Orlando Pirates found themselves in a tricky situation heading into the tunnel, trailing 1-0 after Vincent Pule haunted his former employers to give Siwelele the lead before halftime.

    Regardless of the setback, Abdeslam Ouaddou remained calm, confident his side was in control, and used the halftime talk to urge his players to stay composed and intensify their efforts for the second half.

    • Advertisement
  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Trusting the process and creating chances

    “It was very simple [at half-time] because the guys did a very good first half; the bad point is we just conceded that goal on the transition. Other than that, in terms of controlling the game, in terms of the chances we created early in the game,” Ouaddou said, according to iDiski Times.

    He remained convinced that the foundation for a comeback had already been laid in the opening 45 minutes.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Tactical tweaks in the final third

    While the mentality was about sticking to the plan, Ouaddou did introduce specific tactical modifications to solve the problems posed by the opposition's low block. He identified a need for more numbers in advanced positions to stretch the Bloemfontein side's defence.

    “I just told the guys to continue the intensity, to keep the control, because the chances will come, we are going to score, and it happened. And after we made a tactical adjustment to overload in the last third, I think that we could have our full-backs higher, maybe the left full-back to create 2v1s on the flanks," he said.

    “It’s what we changed: maybe more initiative and more mobility to avoid playing long balls. We wanted to find the free man to progress through the middle and get space behind the back four, and I think we managed it. The goal came like that with a fantastic assist for [Tshepang] Moremi."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates

    Video analysis and player confidence

    Confidence is a fragile commodity in the heat of a title race, and Ouaddou used visual evidence to ensure his players didn't lose heart. By showing the squad clips of their positive first-half play, he reinforced the idea that they were only one moment of quality away from turning the tide.

    “We gave the guys confidence and trust and showed them in the video that the first half was interesting in terms of what they produced, only that goal we conceded on the transition,” Ouaddou concluded.

0