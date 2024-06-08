What Bafana Bafana need to do to qualify for the Fifa World Cup after draw with Nigeria

The South Africans earned a crucial point on the road with a 1-1 draw against Nigeria on Friday.

Hugo Broos’ men showed true grit at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Themba Zwane opened the scoring with a stunning goal, putting the visitors ahead in the first half.

However, the Super Eagles fought back courageously in the second half, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru netting the equaliser shortly after the break. The match concluded at 1-1, leaving South Africa in fourth place in Group C with four points from three matches.

GOAL dives into what Broos’ soldiers need to do to secure their ticket to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.