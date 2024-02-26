What a mess! five things Kaizer Chiefs need to do to sort themselves out

It's almost nine long seasons since Chiefs last won a trophy, and the drought is showing no signs of ending anytime soon.

In recent years, the ‘Glamour Boys’ have been anything but with the club’s demanding supporters having little to smile about.

Following another shocking elimination from the Nedbank Cup on Sunday, Chiefs’ only realistic chances of winning a trophy this season went up in smoke.

Amakhosi were embarrassingly dumped out of the Mzansi version of the FA Cup by lowly Milford on penalties.

And with the Soweto giants pretty much guaranteed another trophyless campaign, GOAL looks at five things the club should do to sort out the mess they find themselves in.