Were Orlando Pirates denied a genuine goal against Kaizer Chiefs? Former PSL referee delivers verdict on Oswin Appollis' strike in Soweto Derby

According to the former Premier Soccer League referee Victor Hlungwani, the decision is highly debatable.

“Appollis scored the goal. This is the only angle we have. It’s not an offside angle; it’s a wide-angle view,” ‘The Principal', as Hlungwani is famously known, told Soccerzone.

“From this angle, you can see Appollis’ head is forward, but there’s Given Msimango on the other side. But we are not sure from where you’re sitting at home and where we are sitting if the head is in front or not.

“So, Zakhele being there, he flagged for offside because he was sure. Therefore, the infield decision stays, which is offside as an infield decision. Zakhele Siwela, who’s in line; he’s the only one that can tell us.”