Were Orlando Pirates denied a genuine goal against Kaizer Chiefs? Former PSL referee delivers verdict on Oswin Appollis' strike in Soweto Derby
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Appollis denied
The former Polokwane City star thought he had given Orlando Pirates a halftime lead, but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Obviously, it was a decision that Pirates fans furiously contested, as many believe the decision is debatable.
But was the decision right or wrong?
According to the former Premier Soccer League referee Victor Hlungwani, the decision is highly debatable.
“Appollis scored the goal. This is the only angle we have. It’s not an offside angle; it’s a wide-angle view,” ‘The Principal', as Hlungwani is famously known, told Soccerzone.
“From this angle, you can see Appollis’ head is forward, but there’s Given Msimango on the other side. But we are not sure from where you’re sitting at home and where we are sitting if the head is in front or not.
“So, Zakhele being there, he flagged for offside because he was sure. Therefore, the infield decision stays, which is offside as an infield decision. Zakhele Siwela, who’s in line; he’s the only one that can tell us.”
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Pirates are frustrated; Chiefs breathe a sigh of relief
The outcome of the derby is seen as a setback for Bucs' ambition to win the title and end Mamelodi Sundowns' eight-season dominance.
For Chiefs, the result was welcome, as it ended Pirates' dominance in the fixture. The Glamour Boys also breathed a sigh of relief as their winless run extended to seven games.
However, Amakhosi needed the points in order to boost their chances of finishing in the top three bracket.
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Is the Pirates' PSL dream over?
After dropping points, the Sea Robbers must have watched the Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns game anxiously with fingers crossed.
In the end, the Natal Rich Boys frustrated Downs, meaning Pirates maintained their position at the top of the table.
However, the Tshwane giants have a game in hand.