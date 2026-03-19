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Weah speaks on the Africa Cup of Nations: "Congratulations to Morocco. Anyone who walks off the pitch is a loser"

The former Liberian striker has spoken out on the Africa Cup of Nations

The decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco continues to be a talking point. On the evening of Tuesday 17th, a historic ruling was issued awarding the trophy to Hakimi’s national team, stating: “The Senegalese national team has forfeited the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAF) in Morocco, the result of which has been recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.” The reason? In the final minutes of the match, there was a sensational protest from the Senegalese team, who first complained about a penalty not being awarded and then exploded with anger at the VAR’s intervention, which awarded a penalty in Morocco’s favour for a very similar incident. 


  • WEAH'S WORDS

    On this subject, former Liberian striker George Weah had this to say: "The Africa Cup of Nations final? If you want the truth, anyone who leaves the pitch is considered a loser; the rule is clear. That’s not how football is played, so congratulations to Morocco on winning the title – they defended their right to win it."

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