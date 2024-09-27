Sanele Barns of Richards Bay and Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
'We got eliminated' - Last season's Richards Bay memories still haunt Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro as the Buccaneers are wary of another upset

The Natal Rich Boyz proved to be tricky opponents for the Buccaneers last term and the Spaniard is taking a careful approach.

  • Pirates visit Richards Bay
  • The Natal Rich Boyz avoided defeat vs Bucs last season
  • Riveiro is aware takes it as a tricky trip
