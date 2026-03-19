Champions League sensation FK Bodø/Glimt has unveiled a very special new kit for the season that has just kicked off in Norway.
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"We come from a small fishing town in northern Norway": Champions League sensation Bodø/Glimt unveils a very special new kit
The new jersey not only celebrates the 110th anniversary of the club, which was founded in 1916, "but also represents its growing global presence", following Bodø/Glimt’s sensational run to the round of 16 in its very first ever Champions League season, writes the agency Empower Sports in a press release.
The Norwegian top-flight club has "written one of the most admired stories in European football", it continues. The new shirt naturally features the club’s signature yellow colour with black accents. It is inspired by several shirts from Bodø/Glimt’s early days, and the striking collar is also “a tribute to kits from the club’s earliest decades as well as from the 1990s and early 2000s”.
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Bodø/Glimt caused a sensation in the Champions League: they almost made it through to the quarter-finals
The kit is being promoted in particular through a global video campaign featuring footage from Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Tokyo (Japan) and Amsterdam (Netherlands). The aim is to highlight Bodø/Glimt’s growing global popularity following their recent successes in the Champions League – with new fans and admirers all over the world.
"We come from a small fishing town in northern Norway, but more and more people around the globe are following Bodø/Glimt," said captain Patrick Berg in the video. "We are proud to have them on board now too."
Bodø/Glimt had surprisingly made it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a strong finish to the group stage. In the last three matchdays, the Norwegians followed up a 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund with sensational victories against Manchester City (3-1) and at Atlético Madrid (2-1). This saw them climb to 23rd place, securing their place in the play-offs.
There, Bodø/Glimt caused another sensation, knocking last year’s finalists Inter Milan out of the competition with two wins (3–1 and 2–1). In the round of 16, a 3-0 first-leg victory over Sporting Lisbon had them on course to reach the last eight in Europe – but the return leg in Portugal on Tuesday ended in a 5-0 defeat after extra time, meaning Jens Petter Hauge and his teammates were ultimately knocked out.
Nevertheless, Bodø/Glimt have made history. The new kit is intended for the 2026 season, which has just begun; unlike most other European leagues, the Norwegian league is played during the calendar year. Due to their commitments on the international stage, Bodø/Glimt have not yet featured in league action and had a bye in the league opener last weekend. The Champions League round of 16 side’s first league match is now scheduled for early April away to Kristiansund BK.
Bodø/Glimt: All results from this Champions League season
Round
Opponent
Result
Qualification
Sturm Graz (H)
5–0
Qualification
Sturm Graz (A)
1:2
League phase
Slavia Prague (A)
2:2
League phase
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
2–2
Group stage
Galatasaray (A)
1–3
League phase
AS Monaco (H)
0–1
League phase
Juventus Turin (H)
2:3
League phase
Borussia Dortmund (A)
2–2
League phase
Manchester City (H)
3–1
League phase
Atlético Madrid (A)
2–1
Play-offs
Inter Milan (H)
3–1
Play-offs
Inter Milan (A)
2–1
Round of 16
Sporting Lisbon (H)
3–0
Round of 16
Sporting Lisbon (A)
0–5 a.e.t.