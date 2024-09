The Brazilians mentor is still looking to refine his team, as they propelled to the top of the Premier Soccer League standings.

On Tuesday, September 24, Sundowns secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Marumo Gallants in their second league match of the 2024-25 season.

The win propelled them to the top of the standings as they aim to defend their league title.

With Sundowns claiming two wins from two matches and Gallants suffering their third consecutive defeat, GOAL reveals the post-match insights from coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Dan Malesela.

