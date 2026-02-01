'We are game in hand FC, and we are cruising nicely! We are all gonna play 30 games, the game doesn't mean an extra game; They still can't be on top of Mamelodi Sundowns' -Fans

The race at the top of the log table continues to heat up, with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns leading on goal difference while level on 32 points with Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs are also firmly in the mix, sitting on 30 points alongside AmaZulu FC. For the Sea Robbers, however, the advantage lies in having played one match fewer than both Sundowns and Amakhosi — a game that could prove decisive in the title race. Here, GOAL takes a look at what the fans have to say about the unfolding battle.