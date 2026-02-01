Goal.com
Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

'We are game in hand FC, and we are cruising nicely! We are all gonna play 30 games, the game doesn't mean an extra game; They still can't be on top of Mamelodi Sundowns' -Fans

The Buccaneers faithful have witnessed the value of having a game in hand. After the Mayfair-based side was ridiculed and tipped to drop points following their opening fixture, the Soweto outfit responded emphatically on Saturday evening, producing a commanding display to secure a convincing three points.

The race at the top of the log table continues to heat up, with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns leading on goal difference while level on 32 points with Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs are also firmly in the mix, sitting on 30 points alongside AmaZulu FC. For the Sea Robbers, however, the advantage lies in having played one match fewer than both Sundowns and Amakhosi — a game that could prove decisive in the title race. Here, GOAL takes a look at what the fans have to say about the unfolding battle.
  • Sihle Nduli and Sipho Mbule, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    'Game in hand FC'

    Since 2013, they’ve been “game-in-hand FC.” -Tebogo Motaung

  • Denis Onyango, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Pressure is on Sundowns

    Sundowns had it easy in previous seasons. Now they’ll have to sweat for it. The Soweto teams are breathing heavily down their necks. — Makubung Mashiteletje McTavish

  • Linda Mntambo and Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando pirates vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Better results against Sekhukhune would have made a difference

    If Orlando Pirates had beaten Sekhukhune United, we’d be sitting top of the table, leading by three points with a game in hand. — Enock Luthuli

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    'We all play 30 games'

    At the end of the day, we all play 30 games! A game in hand doesn’t mean an extra game! 😂 — Thabo Liza

  • Zitha Kwinika, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Keegan Allan, Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZuluBackpage

    Watch out for AmaZulu!

    Four big teams are at the top. Don’t underestimate AmaZulu. — Khashane Hezekiel Monyela

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    'They still can’t overtake Sundowns'

    Everyone thought Pirates would score four goals and go top, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way. They still can’t overtake Sundowns, and those games in hand are about to run out. — Rich Baloyi

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    There are no guarantees

    Three points are not guaranteed. — Simon Symon

  • Orlando Pirates fans, December 2025Backpage

    'we’re cruising nicely'

    We are game-in-hand FC, and we’re cruising nicely 😂💃🏽 — Sallylite Rhulani

  • Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Onto the next one!

    On Tuesday, we’re collecting more points, angithi? 🤭 — Khanya Fundie

  • Orlando Pirates Fans Backpage

    Wasted opportunities

    Too many chances were wasted, and we were too casual in the box. That won’t work against a pressing team. We need to score more goals to avoid draws. — Lungani Malunga

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates Backpagepix

    Unstoppable!

    Even soldiers won’t stop this Orlando Pirates team 😭 — SkutuphenduCandle

