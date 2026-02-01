|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
'We are game in hand FC, and we are cruising nicely! We are all gonna play 30 games, the game doesn't mean an extra game; They still can't be on top of Mamelodi Sundowns' -Fans
- Backpage
'Game in hand FC'
Since 2013, they’ve been “game-in-hand FC.” -Tebogo Motaung
- Backpage
Pressure is on Sundowns
Sundowns had it easy in previous seasons. Now they’ll have to sweat for it. The Soweto teams are breathing heavily down their necks. — Makubung Mashiteletje McTavish
- Backpage
Better results against Sekhukhune would have made a difference
If Orlando Pirates had beaten Sekhukhune United, we’d be sitting top of the table, leading by three points with a game in hand. — Enock Luthuli
- Orlando Pirates
'We all play 30 games'
At the end of the day, we all play 30 games! A game in hand doesn’t mean an extra game! 😂 — Thabo Liza
- Backpage
Watch out for AmaZulu!
Four big teams are at the top. Don’t underestimate AmaZulu. — Khashane Hezekiel Monyela
- Backpage
'They still can’t overtake Sundowns'
Everyone thought Pirates would score four goals and go top, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way. They still can’t overtake Sundowns, and those games in hand are about to run out. — Rich Baloyi
- Backpage
There are no guarantees
Three points are not guaranteed. — Simon Symon
- Backpage
'we’re cruising nicely'
We are game-in-hand FC, and we’re cruising nicely 😂💃🏽 — Sallylite Rhulani
- Backpage
Onto the next one!
On Tuesday, we’re collecting more points, angithi? 🤭 — Khanya Fundie
- Backpage
Wasted opportunities
Too many chances were wasted, and we were too casual in the box. That won’t work against a pressing team. We need to score more goals to avoid draws. — Lungani Malunga
- Backpagepix
Unstoppable!
Even soldiers won’t stop this Orlando Pirates team 😭 — SkutuphenduCandle