WATCH: The Tshabalala screamer! Relive the moment Kaizer Chiefs legend made World Cup history

Getty Seth WillisWATCH: The Tshabalala screamer! Relive the moment Kaizer Chiefs legend made World Cup historyWorld Cup Qualification CAFSouth Africa vs ZimbabweSouth AfricaZimbabweKaizer ChiefsThe now 39-year-old former South Africa international scored a fantastic goal for the country 14 years ago.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMzansi hosted World Cup in 2010It was the first time the competition was held in AfricaEx-Amakhosi attacker scored screamer on this day