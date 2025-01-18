WATCH: Sports minister Gayton McKenzie hints at club officials being against introduction of Video Assistant Referee in PSL - 'People are trying to block this VAR, if you know that you benefit from referees that are corrupt, why would you want to have VAR? There is fraud everywhere'
McKenzie has made a shocking statement amid calls for the introduction of VAR in local club football.
- McKenzie makes bold claims amidst VAR callings
- SA football fans want the technology tool in PSL
- The minister claims some influential official are against it