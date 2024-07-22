Watch out! Kaizer Chiefs will be the real deal under their ‘chef’ Nasreddine Nabi

The Tunisian is cooking at the Glamour Boys, creating a buzz of excitement among the Amakhosi faithful.

The team are heading up a successful camp in Turkey, where Nabi and his crew are putting the squad through rigorous drills.

Amakhosi played four practice matches, shining brightest in their 5-2 victory over Qatari top-tier club Al Shahaniya. These encouraging signs during the prep phase for the 2024-25 campaign have surely rekindled faith in the team as they aim to reclaim their spot at the top of South African football.

GOAL examines Nabi's impact since joining the club and explores how he can maintain this momentum throughout the season.

