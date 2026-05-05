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Orlando Pirates Oswin Appollis sweeps PSL goal and player of the month awards as Miguel Cardoso snaps up another coach accolade
Watch Oswin Appollis' PSL Goal of the Month
Appollis also bags PSL Player of the Month
You can't argue with a return of four goals and one assist in four games...
Miguel Cardoso awarded again
The Sundowns coach is making a habit of collecting the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award with this one being his third in a row.
"Cardoso edged out strong competition from Abdeslam Ouaddou of Orlando Pirates, as well as Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef of Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown improved form and consistency, guiding their side into the top three after winning three of their five fixtures in April,” reads the PSL statement.
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What comes next for Appollis and Cardoso?
Their sides are locked in to a tight title race that could go down to the final fixture.
Before that, both clubs have tough matches to navigate that could decide the destiny of the title.
Pirates have to go to Athlone Stadium and beat a Stellenbosch side who have not lost in the Cape since December.
Sundowns must overcome Kaizer Chiefs who would love a statement win to rubber stamp their improvement this season.
Then both sides next play on May 9 when Sundowns host Siwelele and Pirates travel to Polokwane to face Magesi.