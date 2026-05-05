Orlando Pirates Oswin Appollis sweeps PSL goal and player of the month awards as Miguel Cardoso snaps up another coach accolade

Their sides are locked in to a tight title race that could go down to the final fixture.

Before that, both clubs have tough matches to navigate that could decide the destiny of the title.

Pirates have to go to Athlone Stadium and beat a Stellenbosch side who have not lost in the Cape since December.

Sundowns must overcome Kaizer Chiefs who would love a statement win to rubber stamp their improvement this season.

Then both sides next play on May 9 when Sundowns host Siwelele and Pirates travel to Polokwane to face Magesi.