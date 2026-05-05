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Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates Oswin Appollis sweeps PSL goal and player of the month awards as Miguel Cardoso snaps up another coach accolade

O. Appollis
M. Cardoso
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
Orbit College
Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates

After an impressive month it was no surprise that the Bucs winger grabbed both prizes, which he would have deserved just for his cracker of a goal against AmaZulu. The Sundowns coach retained his title off the back of three wins and two draws as his side hit the summit of the league table at exactly the right time.

  • Watch Oswin Appollis' PSL Goal of the Month



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  • Appollis also bags PSL Player of the Month

    You can't argue with a return of four goals and one assist in four games...



  • Miguel Cardoso awarded again

    The Sundowns coach is making a habit of collecting the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award with this one being his third in a row.

    "Cardoso edged out strong competition from Abdeslam Ouaddou of Orlando Pirates, as well as Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef of Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown improved form and consistency, guiding their side into the top three after winning three of their five fixtures in April,” reads the PSL statement.


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  • Miguel Cardoso and assistant coach Fabio Fernandes, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    What comes next for Appollis and Cardoso?

    Their sides are locked in to a tight title race that could go down to the final fixture.

    Before that, both clubs have tough matches to navigate that could decide the destiny of the title.

    Pirates have to go to Athlone Stadium and beat a Stellenbosch side who have not lost in the Cape since December.

    Sundowns must overcome Kaizer Chiefs who would love a statement win to rubber stamp their improvement this season.

    Then both sides next play on May 9 when Sundowns host Siwelele and Pirates travel to Polokwane to face Magesi.