WATCH: Mbekezeli Mbokazi misses chance for last-gasp winner as Chicago Fire draw 0-0 at Columbus Crew

Chicago Fire battled their way to a second consecutive clean sheet on Saturday, securing a gritty 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. In a match defined by defensive resilience rather than attacking flair, Gregg Berhalter’s men moved to a P3 W1 D1 L1 record for the season, proving they have the stomach for a fight away from home.

After a first half that saw Columbus dominate possession without finding a breakthrough, the game exploded into life shortly after the interval. The hosts thought they had finally broken the deadlock in the 51st minute when a chaotic scramble in the box left Max Arfsten with the goal at his mercy. Just as the stadium prepared to celebrate, Dylan Borso appeared from nowhere to produce a stunning goal-line clearance that kept the scores level and shifted the momentum of the contest.

That defensive intervention seemed to galvanise the visitors, who began to find more joy on the counter-attack. Borso almost capped off a dream debut with a goal at the other end 20 minutes later, but his well-timed header was expertly parried by Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. As the match entered the final stages, the Fire looked the more likely to steal all three points, with their high-pressing system finally beginning to tire the Columbus midfield and create openings in the final third.

Deep into stoppage time, the Fire nearly snatched a winner through an unlikely source. Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi embarked on a sensational solo run, carrying the ball the entire length of the pitch during a lightning counter-attack. He unleashed a powerful right-footed drive that forced Schulte into another diving save, ensuring the points were shared in what was the 80th all-time meeting between these two historic MLS rivals.