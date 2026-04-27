WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef slams Soweto Derby brawl involving Orlando Pirates security personnel during warm-up - 'It's something that we can’t accept'

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, South African football fans were served with yet another taste of the iconic Soweto Derby as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clashed at the FNB Stadium.

The Premier Soccer League duel ended in a 1-1 draw, a result that slowed Pirates' surge towards a possible title victory but one welcomed by Chiefs, who have been the underdogs in this fixture in recent seasons.

As usual, the tension around Soweto township and inside the FNB Stadium was high as each side was keen on making sure that the rival would not play dirty tricks that would disadvantage them.