WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef slams Soweto Derby brawl involving Orlando Pirates security personnel during warm-up - 'It's something that we can’t accept'
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Soweto Derby stalemate
On Sunday, April 26, 2026, South African football fans were served with yet another taste of the iconic Soweto Derby as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clashed at the FNB Stadium.
The Premier Soccer League duel ended in a 1-1 draw, a result that slowed Pirates' surge towards a possible title victory but one welcomed by Chiefs, who have been the underdogs in this fixture in recent seasons.
As usual, the tension around Soweto township and inside the FNB Stadium was high as each side was keen on making sure that the rival would not play dirty tricks that would disadvantage them.
Ugly scene
Just before the kick-off, there was an ugly confrontation between the security personnel. A brawl during the warm-up session involved Chiefs players and an official against Pirates security personnel.
It is not clear what caused the incident, but it's believed it resulted from Pirates' security men trying to stop Chiefs official from carrying out a ritual.
Amakhosi left the pitch temporarily but returned later on after temperatures cooled down.
Ben Youssef breaks silence over the incident
The Tunisian tactician said such events in such a high-stakes, high-profile game are not acceptable.
“I think what happened before the game is something that we can’t accept,” Ben Youssef told journalists during his post-match press conference.
“We are sending a bad image of our football. People are waiting to watch football, but what we saw before the game is unacceptable.
“I think this kind of situation is a shame. If you want to win the league, you can’t do it like that. You need to do it cleanly.”
Watch Ben Youssef speaking about the incident.
incident
- Orlando Pirates
Did the brawl affect Chiefs?
According to Ben Youssef, their focus was on the game alone, and that is what they reminded the players.
“We didn’t use that. For this kind of game, you don’t have to motivate the players; if you are not motivated for the derby, then what are you doing in football?" the Amakhosi coach posed.
“We had to keep them calm and focused on the game. They already had motivation internally. Pre-match, we did say that we had a clean bill of health – all the players were fit and ready to play to win, not to draw.”
Although it might sound like a positive outcome for Chiefs as they ended Pirates' Soweto Derby dominance, they would have wished they had won the game to boost their top-three ambition.