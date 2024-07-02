WATCH: Incoming Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi angrily confronts journalist after Throne Cup final defeat to ex-Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's Raja Casablanca
The new Amakhosi mentor ended his stint with the Moroccan outfit in a negative way after being involved in a war of words with the media.
- Nabi loses temper after defeat to Raja
- He did not win any trophies at Rabat
- The Tunisian coach is on his way to Chiefs