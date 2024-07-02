Al Merrikh SC sack their head coach Nasreddine Nabi.Al Merrikh.
Clifton Mabasa

WATCH: Incoming Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi angrily confronts journalist after Throne Cup final defeat to ex-Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's Raja Casablanca

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNasreddine NabiFAR RabatRaja Casablanca

The new Amakhosi mentor ended his stint with the Moroccan outfit in a negative way after being involved in a war of words with the media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Nabi loses temper after defeat to Raja
  • He did not win any trophies at Rabat
  • The Tunisian coach is on his way to Chiefs
Article continues below