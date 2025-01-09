WATCH: Former Orlando Pirates stars heap praise on Mamelodi Sundowns loanee and Sekhukhune United midfielder Sipho Mbule - 'It is as if he has six eyes, he sees everyone at the same time'
The 26-year-old skilled midfielder has been one of the standout performers for Babina Noko since joining the club from the Brazilians last year.
- Monare & Mntambo praise teammate Mbule
- The midfielder is on loan at Sekhukhune
- He has been regarded as one of the best SA talents