WATCH: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos & Percy Tau's former team promotes Shandre Campbell! SA under-20 star to play for Uefa Champions League & Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge
The SuperSport United academy graduate has been creating a buzz in the Belgian Challenger Pro League and he has now been rewarded for his efforts.
- Campbell promoted to Club Brugge first team
- He shined for feeder team Club NXT this season
- The young star joined the Belgian side from SuperSport