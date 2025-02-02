Shandre Campbell, Club NXT, February 2025Club NXT
Clifton Mabasa

WATCH: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos & Percy Tau's former team promotes Shandre Campbell! SA under-20 star to play for Uefa Champions League & Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge

South AfricaS. CampbellSuperSport UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueClub BrugesFirst Division ARoyal Antwerp vs Club BrugesSuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The SuperSport United academy graduate has been creating a buzz in the Belgian Challenger Pro League and he has now been rewarded for his efforts.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Campbell promoted to Club Brugge first team
  • He shined for feeder team Club NXT this season
  • The young star joined the Belgian side from SuperSport
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match