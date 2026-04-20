Was Siphesihle Ndlovu saved by Kaizer Chiefs for the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates? Cedric Kaze opens up
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The big decision
On Saturday, Siphesihle Ndlovu was controversially missing from the Kaizer Chiefs team that played Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League outing.
The 29-year-old has been a key player for the club in recent matches, explaining why the fans were surprised to see Thabo Cele in the starting XI as opposed to his positional rival.
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The argument by stakeholders
Some stakeholders and fans felt the technical team decided to save their star from a possible suspension ahead of the Soweto Derby.
The former Orlando Pirates player has three yellow cards, and Amakhosi could have felt there was no need to risk him on Saturday in the fixture that eventually ended goalless.
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Kaze refutes the claim
“It was just a tactical decision [to leave Ndlovu out of the match-day team] because we believed that in this game, based on how Polokwane play, Cele was better suited for this game," the Burundian explained.
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Why Soweto Derby is important for Chiefs
The 3-0 Chiefs defeat in the initial meeting between the sides was a sixth consecutive win for Pirates in the PSL.
The Glamour Boys are desperate to end the run, which is definitely not a welcome one for all associated with the club.