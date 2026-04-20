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Siphesihle Ndlovu, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs
Seth Willis

Was Siphesihle Ndlovu saved by Kaizer Chiefs for the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates? Cedric Kaze opens up

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
S. Ndlovu

The combative midfielder has been a factor for the Glamour Boys in recent South African top-flight outings. However, he was not part of the squad that was away at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane for a game against Rise and Shine.

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    The big decision

    On Saturday, Siphesihle Ndlovu was controversially missing from the Kaizer Chiefs team that played Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League outing.

    The 29-year-old has been a key player for the club in recent matches, explaining why the fans were surprised to see Thabo Cele in the starting XI as opposed to his positional rival.

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  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The argument by stakeholders

    Some stakeholders and fans felt the technical team decided to save their star from a possible suspension ahead of the Soweto Derby.

    The former Orlando Pirates player has three yellow cards, and Amakhosi could have felt there was no need to risk him on Saturday in the fixture that eventually ended goalless.

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mduduzi Shabalala and Ibraheem Jabaar, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Kaze refutes the claim

    “It was just a tactical decision [to leave Ndlovu out of the match-day team] because we believed that in this game, based on how Polokwane play, Cele was better suited for this game," the Burundian explained.

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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs

    Why Soweto Derby is important for Chiefs

    The 3-0 Chiefs defeat in the initial meeting between the sides was a sixth consecutive win for Pirates in the PSL.

    The Glamour Boys are desperate to end the run, which is definitely not a welcome one for all associated with the club.