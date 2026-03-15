Was it his own fault in the end? Marc-André ter Stegen suffers another bitter blow at FC Barcelona

Ter Stegen turned up at Camp Nou on Sunday morning to cast his vote at the polling station there. As he is under contract with the Spanish champions until 2028, he would normally be eligible to vote, even though he is not currently playing for manager Hansi Flick’s team.

However, the German goalkeeper, who like many of the 105,000 members wanted to vote for either incumbent Joan Laporta or challenger Victor Font, was not allowed to cast his vote. The problem: Ter Stegen’s name was not on the electoral roll. Videos circulating online show that, despite an intensive search, the 33-year-old simply could not be found in the register.

Ter Stegen waited for around ten minutes at the polling station, hoping that the situation would be resolved and that he would still be allowed to vote. But this was not the case, and ultimately the 44-time Germany international had to leave without having cast his vote.