Warning signs for Orlando Pirates rising star Relebohile Mofokeng! Six PSL youngsters who went overseas too early

Mofokeng’s meteoric rise with the Buccaneers has piqued reported interest from Austrian football powerhouse RB Salzburg, Egyptian champions Al Ahly, and Scottish giants Rangers.
This buzz has ignited a lively debate in the local football scene. Some fans are all for a big move abroad, while others suggest Mofokeng should stay put in South Africa a bit longer to gain more experience.
With opinions flying left and right, GOAL takes a nostalgic look back at six stars who left South African shores early and struggled to make their mark, serving as a cautionary tale for the rising star.
