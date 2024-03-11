Wanted man! Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos opens up on fresh links with Belgian giants Club Brugge

Getty ImagesMichaelson GumedeWanted man! Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos opens up on fresh links with Belgian giants Club BruggePremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaBruce BvumaKaizer ChiefsKhanyisa MayoWorld Cup Qualification CAFBafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos changes his tune on potential exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations third place finishers.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBroos speaks about Bafana exit rumoursHe wants to stay put with the national team Broos named his latest Bafana squad