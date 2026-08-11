Wantaway winger Thapelo Maseko 'frustrated' at Mamelodi Sundowns as Egyptian and Danish offers rejected amidst Kaizer Chiefs interest

The future of Thapelo Maseko has been plunged into uncertainty following revelations that the club has knocked back several concrete offers for his services.

Sources close to the player suggest there is a growing rift between the individual and the club's hierarchy due to the lack of a clear exit path.

According to a source who spoke to The Citizen, the Brazilians have turned down initial offers from Danish giants FC Copenhagen, alongside interest from Egyptian powerhouses Al-Ahly and Pyramids FC.

The source detailed the current atmosphere surrounding the player, stating: “What I can tell you is that Maseko is not a happy man.

"He’s really frustrated by what’s happening to him at Sundowns.

The situation has reportedly reached a boiling point at the Sundowns training grounds, where the Bafana Bafana star has found himself isolated from the main group.

"He was forced to train alone, yet the club doesn’t want to accept offers for him.”



