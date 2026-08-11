Wantaway winger Thapelo Maseko 'frustrated' at Mamelodi Sundowns as Egyptian and Danish offers rejected amidst Kaizer Chiefs interest
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Rejected bids leave Maseko in limbo
The future of Thapelo Maseko has been plunged into uncertainty following revelations that the club has knocked back several concrete offers for his services.
Sources close to the player suggest there is a growing rift between the individual and the club's hierarchy due to the lack of a clear exit path.
According to a source who spoke to The Citizen, the Brazilians have turned down initial offers from Danish giants FC Copenhagen, alongside interest from Egyptian powerhouses Al-Ahly and Pyramids FC.
The source detailed the current atmosphere surrounding the player, stating: “What I can tell you is that Maseko is not a happy man.
"He’s really frustrated by what’s happening to him at Sundowns.
The situation has reportedly reached a boiling point at the Sundowns training grounds, where the Bafana Bafana star has found himself isolated from the main group.
"He was forced to train alone, yet the club doesn’t want to accept offers for him.”
- Backpagepix
Kaizer Chiefs monitoring the situation
While international clubs have made their moves, domestic interest is also brewing in the form of Kaizer Chiefs.
The Naturena-based giants are known to be long-term admirers of the pacey winger and are keeping a close watch on the deteriorating relationship between Maseko and Sundowns.
While Amakhosi have not yet formalised their interest with a written bid, they remain a viable destination should the Brazilians decide to entertain offers from within the Premier Soccer League.
However, the prospect of moving to a direct rival adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing saga.
“Yes, it’s true that Chiefs are interested in him, but for now they’re just monitoring the situation," the source confirmed.
"There are no talks between him and Chiefs. He’s aware of that interest from Chiefs, but the boy respects Sundowns, so he won’t talk badly about the club.
"But what I can confirm is that he is frustrated by the whole situation,” the source added.
- Backpage
Cardoso confirms Maseko desire to leave
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso recently admitted that Maseko was actively seeking a departure from the club.
“Very simple and very objective. First of all, between coach Miguel and Thapelo Maseko, there are no issues. Yesterday I had a beautiful talk with Maseko,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.
“When I was asked from inside the club to discuss the situation of Maseko, obviously we had to understand if he wants to stay with us or not. Because I don’t want to work with players that don’t want to be part of our group.
The Sundowns mentor reiterated that he had offered the youngster a clean slate, but acknowledged that the final decision now rests with the club's management rather than the technical team.
He continued: “So, my question on Thapelo even yesterday I asked him, ‘Look, my heart is open for you, the team is open for you if you want to join us and stay open-hearted with us’.
“Obviously, when the player says, ' But I wanna go to other places, then it becomes a club’s question, and not a coach’s question."
“So, I’m not deep inside the conversation that happens, so I cannot give more explanations. Rather, we say, Thapelo is a wonderful boy. We like him very much.
“Me and I exchanged messages throughout the whole competition [World Cup], and I think I even helped him on how to put more energy into what he was doing.”
This supportive approach from the manager contrasts with the player's reported dissatisfaction, which was highlighted by a series of Instagram stories where Maseko allegedly voiced his frustrations about his time at Sundowns.
- Backpage
What lies ahead for Maseko
With the transfer window still open, the ball is firmly in the court of the Sundowns board to decide whether to grant Maseko his wish or hold him to his contract.
The rejection of a move to a club like FC Copenhagen, which would offer a direct route into European continental competitions, is understood to be a primary source of the player's current dissatisfaction at Chloorkop.
Fans will be watching closely to see if a European suitor emerges with an offer that satisfies the Brazilians' valuation of the player.
With direct rivals Kaizer Chiefs lurking in the wings, the pressure is on to resolve the 22-year-old's situation before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting