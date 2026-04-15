Want to catch Hugo Broos' eye? Orlando Pirates-linked Siyanda Ndlovu adviced to shine against Kaizer Chiefs, Bucs and Mamelodi Sundowns in order to get Bafana Bafana call-up
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Broos' Sundowns and Pirates dependence
Hugo Broos has heavily relied on players from Premier Soccer League heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for players.
As the stars dominate Bafana Bafana, players from other teams find it hard to earn call-ups. And for those that come outside the two, they are usually exceptional, and this is what Siyanda Ndlovu has been told to emulate.
Now, Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has challenged the attacker to specifically shine against Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates in order to impress Broos.
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Honest advice
"I don't think he would have a problem playing for Arrows and getting a call-up to the national team. I must also be honest because I have seen Hugo come to the stadium to look at him. I've seen him, and I don't want to be a bad person and create the impression that he's not getting a look," Mngqithi said as per SABC Sports.
"But unfortunately for him, when he comes into these big matches, where he expects Ndlovu to perform as he is capable of, he hardly performs to the level that he does when Broos is not there."
"I must be honest; it then says he will only be selected from the games where Hugo comes to watch at the stadium, and I don't think he will be selected because against Sundowns, I don't think he played very well, and against Chiefs away from home, I don't think he played very well," he added.
Coincidentally, Ndlovu has been linked with a transfer to Pirates.
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Should Broos call up Ndlovu?
Mngqithi, in an earlier interview, explained the Abafana Bes'thende star should be considered for Bafana duties.
“This boy is just a marvel for me in many ways; that’s why I said it earlier; I look like a fool when I say he’s one of the players that should be looked at by the national team,” the former Sundowns coach told the media.
“It’s talent like this that defines our football in the country. When I look at him versus players that are in the national team or others that might have gotten opportunities to go outside the country, I’m saying this boy deserves all that.
“Technically, he’s unbelievable; physically, he’ll surprise you. He covers so much ground: high-intensity runs, sprints, and distance; technically, he hardly makes a mistake. He’s very clinical in front of goals, very clinical in his passing. He’s improved tremendously, creating situations for us and scoring critical goals for us,” he concluded.
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Ndlovu cautioned
Recently, Chiefs legend William Shongwe warned Ndlovu against a move to the big clubs in the PSL, saying a rushed transfer might turn out to be a bad gamble.
"Sometimes these players are doing well but fail once they play with other good players in the big teams. But it depends on a player-to-player basis if they've got character," Shongwe said.
"Most just drop and become overwhelmed by the stage. It's not always the case, though, because, as you can see, the likes of Khulumani Ndamane are settling in very well at Mamelodi Sundowns. There's also Nkosinathi Sibisi, who has gone on to be a key member of the [Orlando] Pirates squad," he added.
"But it's not easy coming from a club like Arrows. It doesn't mean it is not possible, though. Hopefully, Ndlovu will continue to grow and add to what we have already seen him doing so far. I hope that at the end of the day, he is going to be at a better club,” Shongwe stated.
"Chiefs, Pirates, and Sundowns’ style of play doesn't differ that much. They all rely on build-up play. If he can make it to one club, then he will make it at any of the three clubs."