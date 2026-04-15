Want to catch Hugo Broos' eye? Orlando Pirates-linked Siyanda Ndlovu adviced to shine against Kaizer Chiefs, Bucs and Mamelodi Sundowns in order to get Bafana Bafana call-up

"I don't think he would have a problem playing for Arrows and getting a call-up to the national team. I must also be honest because I have seen Hugo come to the stadium to look at him. I've seen him, and I don't want to be a bad person and create the impression that he's not getting a look," Mngqithi said as per SABC Sports.

"But unfortunately for him, when he comes into these big matches, where he expects Ndlovu to perform as he is capable of, he hardly performs to the level that he does when Broos is not there."

"I must be honest; it then says he will only be selected from the games where Hugo comes to watch at the stadium, and I don't think he will be selected because against Sundowns, I don't think he played very well, and against Chiefs away from home, I don't think he played very well," he added.

Coincidentally, Ndlovu has been linked with a transfer to Pirates.