Lebohang Mokoena
Celine Abrahams

'Vuyo Mere is still playing, Bernard Parker is still playing’ - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates star eyes PSL return

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesSwallows FC

The 37-year-old has been without a club for some time and is eager to return to top-flight play.

  • Mokoena reveals his desire to play again
  • He wants to follow in Mere and Parker’s footsteps
  • The 37-year-old also has his coaching badges
