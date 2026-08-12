Vlahovic to Besiktas: the first images in the new shirt

Vlahovic, whose contract with Juventus expired last 30 June, has finally found a new club after a long wait and protracted talks, first with Juventus over a failed contract renewal and then with the clubs who gradually showed an interest in signing him.





Born in 2000, Vlahovic has signed a three-year contract with Besiktas worth €10 million per season. His time at Juventus ends after four and a half seasons, 168 matches, 68 goals and one Coppa Italia in the trophy cabinet.







