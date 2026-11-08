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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Vinícius's threat and Bellingham's secret: former Real Madrid player says Mourinho stumbled upon his ideal line-up by chance

Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
J. Bellingham
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Portugal
England
Brazil

Warning over the Brazilian star's return!

Next matches
TDV

TDV

Copa del Rey

10 Nov 2026

VAL

VAL

RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

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Poli Rincón, the former Real Madrid player, has hailed the remarkable improvement in Jude Bellingham's game, arguing that his current role behind Kylian Mbappé gives him a significant edge. At the same time, he voiced his concern over what might happen once Vinícius Júnior returns to the starting line-up.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the Royal side's standout leaders this season. He's become a clear barometer of where Real Madrid are at on the pitch.

That showed again against Valencia. He posed a major threat going forward, never shirked his defensive duties and played his part in yesterday's important 3-0 win.

For Rincón, the Englishman's ability to roam across wide areas and chip in at both ends of the pitch reflects the quality of the team's performance. He also praised the position Bellingham occupies under José Mourinho.

Speaking on "Cadena COPE" radio during the Valencia match, the former Real Madrid man said: "Bellingham is at his best when he plays behind Mbappé, with spaces available and his ability to turn, but what causes fear is what will happen when Vinícius returns."

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  • Bellingham's secret

    Real Madrid's coaches have spent recent seasons searching for Bellingham's best position, a problem made trickier by their reliance on the 4-3-3. He filled the left midfield role, drifting out towards the touchline at times, and that stopped him from making the most of his talents.

    Switching to the 4-2-2-2 brought him closer to the opponent's box during certain spells, yet it fell short of the desired effect too. Rincón believes one secret behind Real Madrid's current success is Bellingham operating from deep behind Mbappé. There he finds the space to exploit his physical strength, his movement on and off the ball and his knack for creating chances.

    He added, with clear admiration for the player: "I see the determination and the character, and I like Bellingham more day after day".

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  • Real Madrid convince in Vinicius's absence

    Rincon's praise was not limited to Bellingham but extended to the collective image of the team, as he said, according to what was reported by the website Defensa Central: "The white team has found a clear idea, a system and a style of play, with a strong character, and it performs in a logical and organised manner."

    He continued: "The team has become more fluid, it has a different idea and imagination, and it can attack in various ways. I am extremely happy with this Real." That upturn coincided with Vinicius sitting out the La Liga matches through suspension, handing Mourinho the chance to experiment up front. He pushed Arda Guler out to the right, Diomande to the left, and slotted Bernardo Silva into the double pivot.

    Across those games, Real Madrid looked defensively solid, built on collective graft and a willingness to cover for one another. They kept their fluidity and pace in attack too.

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  • Vinícius's return leaves Mourinho facing a dilemma

    Vinícius's sending-off against Villarreal, and the suspension that followed, cost him four matches. That spell handed Mourinho the chance to test a different line-up.

    Endrick started against Sevilla, but it was the Clásico against Barcelona that stood out, above all through Bernardo Silva's involvement.

    Rincón picked up on exactly that. "Real Madrid found a starting line-up almost by chance, and the decisive match was the Clásico," he said, pointing to a team that had grown clearer and more cohesive with the new combination.

    The international break now gives Mourinho time to settle his position on Vinícius, whether that means restoring him to the starting line-up or leaving him on the bench.

    Recalling the Brazilian would bring its own problem. Mourinho must convince him to match the commitment and teamwork his colleagues showed in his absence, so his return does not upset the team's balance.

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Next matches
TDV

TDV

Copa del Rey

10 Nov 2026

VAL

VAL

RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL