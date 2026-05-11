Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Vinicius JrGetty
Donny Afroni

Vinicius Junior taunts Barcelona fans with Champions League reminder during Real Madrid's Clasico defeat at Camp Nou

Vinicius Junior
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Vinicius Junior ensured the Barcelona faithful knew exactly who remain the kings of the Champions League despite Real Madrid suffering a painful Clasico defeat on Sunday. As Los Blancos struggled to a 2-0 away defeat to their arch-rivals, the Brazilian winger took it upon himself to silence the jeering home crowd with a pointed reminder of the trophy cabinet in the capital.

  • Vinicius reacts to Camp Nou hostility

    The final El Clasico of the season proved to be a difficult affair for Real Madrid, as they struggled to find their rhythm against a dominant Barcelona side. With the home crowd in full voice, Vinicius became a primary target for the locals, facing relentless whistling and jeers every time he touched the ball on the flank.

    Never one to shy away from a confrontation with opposing fans, the Brazilian talisman opted for a non-verbal response to the provocation. Standing directly in front of the stands, the wide-man was spotted making a "one" gesture with one hand and a "five" with the other, a clear reference to the gulf in continental success between the two Spanish giants, with Real boasting 15 Champions League titles compared to Barca's five.


    • Advertisement
  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2026Getty

    A reminder of European dominance

    While Barca's win secured their second successive La Liga crown, Vinicius wanted to ensure no one forgot which club holds the unofficial crown of 'Kings of Europe'.

    The interaction added another layer of spice to what was already a high-tension encounter at the Spotify Camp Nou. For Vinicius, it was a way to maintain defiance even as the scoreboard went against Alvaro Arbeloa's men, highlighting the historic pedigree of the club from the capital.

  • Barcelona clinch La Liga title

    Despite the taunts from the Madrid No. 7, the night ultimately belonged to the Blaugrana. The victory was more than just a win over their bitter rivals; it served as the definitive blow in the title race.

    Hansi Flick has successfully guided Barca to back-to-back La Liga crowns, asserting a period of domestic dominance that has left Madrid playing catch-up in the league table.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Real second best again

    Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick after just nine minutes, and Ferran Torres doubled Barca's lead a short while late, firing into the top corner after a superb assist from Dani Olmo. Barca ultimately strolled to a 2-0 victory to move 14 points clear at the La Liga summit with only three games left to play.

    Real must now do some serious soul searching after a second straight season without a major trophy, with Vinicius' taunts unlikely to dampen Barca's celebrations.


LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Real Oviedo crest
Real Oviedo
OVI