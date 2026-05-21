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Vincent Pule, Siwelele FC, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Vincent Pule backs two Orlando Pirates stars for Footballer of the Season award: ‘One of them deserves it’

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
M. Pule
Siwelele
Polokwane City
O. Appollis
R. Mofokeng
A. Ouaddou
Sekhukhune United vs Siwelele
Sekhukhune United
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orbit College
South Africa

The former Buccaneers winger has thrown his weight behind two of the club's current stars to sweep the individual honours at the end of the campaign. The Siwelele FC attacker believes the level of consistency shown by the duo has placed them head and shoulders above the rest of the Premier Soccer League.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pule names his personal favourites

    The race for the PSL Footballer of the Season award is heating up, and former Orlando Pirates favorite Vincent Pule has made his feelings clear on who should walk away with the prestigious gong.

    Pule, who currently plies his trade for Siwelele FC, has identified two Buccaneers who he believes have defined the current domestic campaign with their attacking flair.

    Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the experienced attacker narrowed the field down to Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

    Pule highlighted that the duo's ability to remain consistent in high-pressure situations for the Soweto giants, a characteristic that has set them apart from their peers in the league this season.

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  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    The impact of Oswin Appollis

    Oswin Appollis has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Pirates from Polokwane City.

    The Bafana Bafana international bridged the gap to a big-club environment almost instantly, playing a pivotal role in the club's domestic cup double.

    Appollis was instrumental in the MTN8 triumph, providing two assists in the final, and secured a spot in the Carling Knockout final by scoring the winning goal in the semi-final.

    Statistically, the playmaker has been a force to be reckoned with. With nine league goals and six assists to his name, he has become one of the most productive attackers in the country.

    His seamless integration into Abdeslam Ouaddou's tactical setup has been one of the stories of the season for the Sea Robbers.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mofokeng reaches new heights

    On the other hand, Relebohile Mofokeng has continued his evolution from a promising youngster into a bona fide superstar.

    The 2026 calendar year has seen the winger enter 'beast mode,' hitting double figures in the Premier Soccer League for the first time in his career.

    Mofokeng's 10 league goals and his crucial strike in the Carling Knockout final have made him a primary candidate for the award won by Lucas Ribeiro Costa last term.

    The duo’s form has been the engine room behind Pirates' push to finally challenge the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.

    After eight consecutive years of Masandawana at the summit, the individual brilliance of Mofokeng and Appollis has given the Ghost real hope of a shift in the South African football power dynamic.

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  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    What's next for Mofokeng and Appollis?

    Explaining his choices, Pule emphasised that the goal-scoring output from wide positions is what truly elevates the two candidates.

    He believes that the modern game demands wingers and creative midfielders to contribute heavily to the scoresheet, a requirement both players have met with flying colours throughout the 2025/26 season.

    “I'll say between Relebohile and Appollis. One of them deserves it," Pule said.

    "I think they've had a stunning season. They've been consistent, and again, as wingers and as 10s, we really need to score goals.

    "If you look at their stats, I think Appollis has nine, and Rele has 10 goals.

    "That's really good for a winger or a 10.

    "I think they've been consistent throughout the season.”

Premier Soccer League
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Sekhukhune United
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Siwelele
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Premier Soccer League
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Orbit College
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