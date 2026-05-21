Vincent Pule backs two Orlando Pirates stars for Footballer of the Season award: ‘One of them deserves it’
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Pule names his personal favourites
The race for the PSL Footballer of the Season award is heating up, and former Orlando Pirates favorite Vincent Pule has made his feelings clear on who should walk away with the prestigious gong.
Pule, who currently plies his trade for Siwelele FC, has identified two Buccaneers who he believes have defined the current domestic campaign with their attacking flair.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the experienced attacker narrowed the field down to Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.
Pule highlighted that the duo's ability to remain consistent in high-pressure situations for the Soweto giants, a characteristic that has set them apart from their peers in the league this season.
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The impact of Oswin Appollis
Oswin Appollis has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Pirates from Polokwane City.
The Bafana Bafana international bridged the gap to a big-club environment almost instantly, playing a pivotal role in the club's domestic cup double.
Appollis was instrumental in the MTN8 triumph, providing two assists in the final, and secured a spot in the Carling Knockout final by scoring the winning goal in the semi-final.
Statistically, the playmaker has been a force to be reckoned with. With nine league goals and six assists to his name, he has become one of the most productive attackers in the country.
His seamless integration into Abdeslam Ouaddou's tactical setup has been one of the stories of the season for the Sea Robbers.
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Mofokeng reaches new heights
On the other hand, Relebohile Mofokeng has continued his evolution from a promising youngster into a bona fide superstar.
The 2026 calendar year has seen the winger enter 'beast mode,' hitting double figures in the Premier Soccer League for the first time in his career.
Mofokeng's 10 league goals and his crucial strike in the Carling Knockout final have made him a primary candidate for the award won by Lucas Ribeiro Costa last term.
The duo’s form has been the engine room behind Pirates' push to finally challenge the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.
After eight consecutive years of Masandawana at the summit, the individual brilliance of Mofokeng and Appollis has given the Ghost real hope of a shift in the South African football power dynamic.
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What's next for Mofokeng and Appollis?
Explaining his choices, Pule emphasised that the goal-scoring output from wide positions is what truly elevates the two candidates.
He believes that the modern game demands wingers and creative midfielders to contribute heavily to the scoresheet, a requirement both players have met with flying colours throughout the 2025/26 season.
“I'll say between Relebohile and Appollis. One of them deserves it," Pule said.
"I think they've had a stunning season. They've been consistent, and again, as wingers and as 10s, we really need to score goals.
"If you look at their stats, I think Appollis has nine, and Rele has 10 goals.
"That's really good for a winger or a 10.
"I think they've been consistent throughout the season.”