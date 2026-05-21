Vincent Pule backs two Orlando Pirates stars for Footballer of the Season award: ‘One of them deserves it’

The race for the PSL Footballer of the Season award is heating up, and former Orlando Pirates favorite Vincent Pule has made his feelings clear on who should walk away with the prestigious gong.

Pule, who currently plies his trade for Siwelele FC, has identified two Buccaneers who he believes have defined the current domestic campaign with their attacking flair.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the experienced attacker narrowed the field down to Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

Pule highlighted that the duo's ability to remain consistent in high-pressure situations for the Soweto giants, a characteristic that has set them apart from their peers in the league this season.