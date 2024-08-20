Vilakazi, Witbooi, Mabena & other bright youngsters Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos should keep a keen eye on for the future

The past weekend’s SA U17 and U20 national teams’ friendlies against Lesotho gave a glimpse of the serious talent the country has coming through.

Amajita and Amajimbos both picked up convincing wins over their neighbours as they prepared for their respective upcoming Cosafa Cup tournaments.

For Amajita, the likes of Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mfundo Vilakazi, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Kutlwano Letlhaku and Cape Town City’s Shakeel April shone brightest.

Meanwhile, Amajimbos had players such as Cape Town City duo Emile Witbooi and Sive Pama showcasing their talents, indicating they could well be stars in the future.

The recently concluded Euro 2024 in Germany saw one youngster - Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal - set the tournament alight, proving that a player is never too young when they possess prodigious talent.

It remains to be seen whether there will ever come a time when extremely talented youngsters will be allowed to take over at senior level in the South African national team.

As we wait, GOAL compiles a list of talented young players Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos should keep a keen eye on for the future as Mzansi search for their own Yamal.

