Rosario Central won the Supercopa Internacional in Argentina after beating Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 at the Madre de Ciudades stadium. It was the club's fourteenth title, made up of five first-division league titles and nine domestic cups.

Amid the controversial refereeing decisions, Di María proved decisive with two goals.

The final pitted the 2025 league leaders against the winner of that year's Copa de Campeones.

It ended in chaos. Violent clashes broke out between the players, punches flew and Estudiantes president Juan Sebastián Verón rounded on referee Darío Herrera, who could not even blow the final whistle, according to Marca newspaper.