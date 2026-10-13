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Video: Yamal's brilliance drives the Catalan deluge: Barcelona respond in style and thrash Galatasaray

Match report
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League
L. Yamal
Türkiye
Spain

Barça's entertainment never stops

Barcelona turned a deficit into a rout at Galatasaray on Tuesday evening, winning 4-1 in the second round of the Champions League league phase. The Catalans tore into their hosts after the break, with young star Lamine Yamal making the difference through his movement and decisive passing.

Alexey Batrakov put Galatasaray ahead in the 28th minute before Joao Cancelo levelled for Barcelona on 43 to send the sides in at 1-1. Fermin Lopez made it two in the 50th minute. Anthony Gordon struck three minutes later, and substitute Karim Adeyemi completed the four in the 66th.

That win takes Barcelona to six points and a second victory in the league phase, a strong start to their continental campaign. Galatasaray, beaten in both their opening matches, are still waiting for a point.

  • Galatasaray A.S. v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Galatasaray catch Barcelona by surprise

    Barcelona started on the front foot, hogging the ball and trying to stamp their attacking style on the game with quick movements in the final third and probing runs into the gaps in the Galatasaray defence. The Turkish side had an answer. They absorbed the Catalan pressure and hit back on the break, targeting the space Barcelona left behind them every time they pushed forward.

    All that possession counted for nothing in the 28th minute. Alexey Batrakov struck from outside the penalty area, the ball clipped Cancelo's foot, changed direction and nestled in the net. Barcelona were behind and under pressure, with the rest of the first half to find a way back.

    Hansi Flick's side went looking for balance, cranking up the pressure on the Galatasaray backline. The visitors kept hunting fresh chances on the counter, exploiting the gaps on offer. It made for a scrappy, competitive spell as the hosts chased an equaliser before the break.



  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    VAR denies Galatasaray their moment of joy

    The 34th minute brought the first-half's defining moment. Galatasaray thought they had doubled their lead from a corner, Victor Osimhen rising to head the ball on before it brushed Albert Yilmaz and finished in the net.

    Celebrations in Istanbul didn't last long. VAR went back over the incident and chalked the goal off for offside, leaving Barcelona just one behind with the tie still wide open heading into the break.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    Cancelo brings Barcelona back into the game

    Barcelona kept pouring forward in search of an equaliser, and Joao Cancelo found it in the 43rd minute. He latched onto a pass from Dani Olmo and struck the ball first time into the net, levelling it for the hosts at a crucial moment before the break.

    That goal lifted Barcelona hugely. They had dominated possession without ever really threatening the Galatasaray goal, and the disallowed second goal for the visitors proved the turning point of a first half that finished 1-1. The contest started afresh after the interval.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    Yamal the hero of a Catalan uprising

    Barcelona came out for the second half with the throttle down, and their pressure told on 50 minutes. Lamine Yamal whipped a superb cross into the box, Fermin Lopez climbed above everyone and headed it home. Within minutes of the restart, the Catalans led 2-1.

    Three minutes later Yamal was at it again, this time producing a moment of real quality inside the area. He took the Galatasaray defender out of the game before squaring for Gordon, who lashed it in for the third on 53 minutes. The Turkish side suddenly had a mountain to climb.



  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    Ademi rounds off the four

    Catalan dominance rolled on until the 66th minute, when substitute Karim Adeyemi made it four. Lamine Yamal slid another pass through, Gabriel Jesus couldn't control it, and the ball ran straight to the German, who lashed it into the net. The visitors were in a class of their own.

    Barcelona kept the ball afterwards and carved out chance after chance without adding to the tally. Satisfied with the scoreline, Hansi Flick turned to his bench and gave a few of his stars an early finish.

    Galatasaray, by contrast, vanished after the break. Their attacking threat drained away and they never once troubled Barcelona's goal. At the other end they couldn't live with the relentless pressing or the speed of the Catalan movement, swamped by wave after wave of attacks.



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