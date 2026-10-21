Video: widespread mockery of Manchester City's stadium: and they want to compete with Real Madrid!

Manchester City thrashed AEK Athens on Tuesday evening in the third round of the Champions League league phase. The talk afterwards, though, turned to the empty seats at the Etihad Stadium, which was only two-thirds full.

Ongoing renovation works have left the Etihad with a capacity of 61,038. Yet the official attendance against AEK came to just 40,024, according to the Mirror.

The newspaper said: "This was not surprising, as the match often saw empty blue seats.

City had played three home matches in seven days, following their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and their win over Ipswich.

AEK Athens hardly rank among the favourites, and City were expected to cruise. They duly did, winning 5-1 thanks to a Phil Foden hat-trick and goals from Elliot Anderson and Rayan Cherki.





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