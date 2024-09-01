Shandre Campbell 16-9Backpagepix
Steve Blues

Video: Watch Shandre Campbell smash one into the top corner for Club Brugge youth academy

Club BrugesS. CampbellFirst Division APremier Soccer League

The former SuperSport United star has opened his goal scoring account in Europe with a fierce strike that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • 19-year-old moved to Europe in recent transfer window
  • Plays for Club Brugge's academy team Club NXT
  • Scored world-class goal to rescue 2-2 draw against Patro Eisden