Video: Watch Shandre Campbell smash one into the top corner for Club Brugge youth academy

BackpagepixSteve BluesVideo: Watch Shandre Campbell smash one into the top corner for Club Brugge youth academyClub BrugesS. CampbellFirst Division APremier Soccer LeagueThe former SuperSport United star has opened his goal scoring account in Europe with a fierce strike that gave the goalkeeper no chance.19-year-old moved to Europe in recent transfer windowPlays for Club Brugge's academy team Club NXTScored world-class goal to rescue 2-2 draw against Patro Eisden