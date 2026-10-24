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Ahmad Salah
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Video: "the elephant on the tree": Arsenal capitalise on City's stumble to challenge them for the Premier League summit

Match report
Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal
Everton
Premier League
England

Arsenal secured a deserved 2-0 win over their visitors Everton on Saturday, in the eighth round of the Premier League, benefiting from Manchester City's defeat to Aston Villa.

The Gunners came flying out at the Emirates and found their breakthrough early. In the seventh minute a corner caused chaos inside Everton's box, Jordan Pickford failed to deal with the ball, and it dropped to Ezri Konsa, who smashed it home for his first goal in an Arsenal shirt.



That strike ended a run of 13 matches across all competitions without an Arsenal goal from a set piece, penalties aside. It also brought an end to Everton's record of not conceding from corners this season.

Everton tried to hit back quickly. James Garner tested David Raya with a shot that forced a save, and Vitaliy Mykolenko then delivered a cross that nearly unsettled the hosts' defence.

Arsenal kept the pressure on, feeding off the movement of Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke. In the 17th minute Everton came close to levelling when Tyler Dibling reached the ball on the left and got past Ben White before shooting, but the defender recovered to turn it behind for a corner.

A minute later the hosts almost paid for their own confusion. Raya could not deal with an Everton corner, but Gabriel Magalhaes hacked the ball clear before it crossed the line.

On they went in search of a second. Eze dragged a shot past the post in the 24th minute, then Madueke wasted another opening four minutes later when his effort flashed wide.

Pickford saved from Declan Rice in the 35th minute, and Everton's defence blocked a Mikel Merino shot five minutes after that, before Madueke sent another ball skidding close to the post.

Everton nearly snatched a leveller right before the break. In the 44th minute Ben White botched a pass back to Raya, leaving Thierno Barry one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Raya spread himself quickly to deny him.

Arsenal answered through a Merino header from a Rice set piece, but it sailed over the crossbar.

So the first half closed with Arsenal 1-0 up despite a flood of chances. They fired off 13 shots, only two on target, while Everton came close to punishing those defensive lapses for an equaliser.

Video: Arsenal's weapon comes back to life after 13 matches

  • Arsenal kept the pressure on after the break. Eze went looking for the opener in the 50th minute, only for his shot to be deflected behind for a corner. Odegaard then rattled an effort from outside the box two minutes later, but Pickford turned it away. Everton kept probing without ever building enough to trouble Raya with any regularity.

    A scare arrived for Arsenal in the 56th minute. Gabriel went down dealing with a cross, then picked himself up and made his way to the touchline for treatment.

    The Brazilian defender carried on despite the obvious discomfort. Myles Lewis-Skelly was booked in the 58th minute for a foul on Brennan Johnson.

    James Garner went into the book in the 66th minute for a heavy challenge. Two minutes later, Arsenal landed another blow. Ben White whipped in a precise cross from the right, Gabriel climbed at the far post and headed home his second, all in his 200th Premier League appearance.



    Mikel Arteta reshuffled after the goal. On came Bruno Guimaraes for Merino, Riccardo Calafiori for Lewis-Skelly and Kai Havertz for Viktor Gyokeres.

    David Moyes responded too, sending on Tyler Dibling for Johnson before replacing the injured Mykolenko with Hayden Hackney.

    Everton chased the deficit late on. Gabriel blocked a Barry effort in the 78th minute, then James Tarkowski was booked for a late challenge on Havertz.

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall squandered a chance in the 83rd minute, his header flashing past the post. Raya then kept out an attempt from Hackney in the 89th.

    Through eight minutes of added time, Arsenal saw it out to the final whistle. Three big points in the title race lifted them to 21, level with leaders Manchester City after City's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

    An earthquake beyond relegation: Manchester City facing an unprecedented threat

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