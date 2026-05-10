VIDEO: Penalty spot scuff that led to Harry Kane firing wildly wide for Bayern Munich - with ‘dirty tricks’ of Wolfsburg star Jeanuel Belocian caught on camera

As Kane prepared to take the spot-kick following a foul on Michael Olise by Konstantinos Koulierakis, cameras captured Wolfsburg defender Jeanuel Belocian engaging in some questionable gamesmanship. The 21-year-old was seen subtly scuffing the turf around the penalty spot with his studs while the referee was occupied with distracted Bayern players.

The "dirty tricks" seemed to have the desired effect. As Kane made his trademark approach, his standing foot appeared to shift slightly on the compromised ground, causing him to lean back and fire his shot harmlessly wide of the right-hand post. It was a shocking moment for the Bayern faithful, who have grown accustomed to Kane being automatic from the spot.