Saudi broadcaster Battal Al-Qaws invited Enrico Turcato, Opta's official in Italy, onto his Al-Arabiya programme "In the Goal" to unpack the reasons behind this shocking ranking and set out the criteria the network used to assess the Roshn League.

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According to Turcato, the ranking has nothing to do with a cluster of global stars at certain clubs. It hinges on how competitive the entire league is. A handful of sides stacked with first-rate players simply isn't enough to push the division up the rankings.

The Opta official insisted the key measure is the number of teams operating at an elite level, and how far they can crank up the intensity of the contest. That competitive depth, he explained, doesn't run evenly through every club in the Saudi league.

Put simply, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and those who followed them don't on their own prove the strength of the Roshn League. On Turcato's reading, the rating comes down to the average standard across its teams, not just the technical and marketing pull of its biggest names.

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