Al-Rzaiza spoke straight after his election. "I did not prepare any words, nor did I arrange anything, because I was keen on one thing, which is to say: thank you Yasser Al-Misehal, you and your colleagues, seven years were not short," he said, according to what was published by the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper account on X.

His board, he affirmed, aims to build on the achievements already made and to develop Saudi football over the coming period. He pointed to the financial support enjoyed by Saudi sport as a key factor in continuing that work.

Arriyadiyah newspaper quoted the new president of the Saudi federation as saying: "Seven years were not easy on the previous board, and we thank our colleagues for what they offered and what they did during their past period."

He added: "Today Saudi football is witnessing notable financial support from the leadership and the Ministry of Sport, and we hope to continue the achievements. Ahead of us are the Gulf Cup and the Asian Cup, and we are striving to win both."

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